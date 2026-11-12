US midterm elections: Trump and the Republicans seem to have ignored a fundamental principle in politics

The US midterm elections have delivered an unambiguous verdict. The Democratic Party won big. At the national level, it won back the Senate and the House of Representatives. At the state level, it won new governorships and state houses. Some victories were stunning, like in Senate races in deeply conservative South Carolina and Kansas, and a statewide sweep in Texas.
The US midterm elections have delivered an unambiguous verdict. The Democratic Party won big. At the national level, it won back the Senate and the House of Representatives. At the state level, it won new governorships and state houses. Some victories were stunning, like in Senate races in deeply conservative South Carolina and Kansas, and a statewide sweep in Texas.
The expert consensus is that it’s a forceful rejection of Trump and Trumpism. There is also pride in the durability of US democracy.
There are many issues worthy of discussion, but what was it that truly mattered in this election and what didn’t? The numbers presented are exit poll data from NBC News. Other polls reported roughly similar figures.
What truly mattered? In a word: money. The most important was the basic pocketbook issue, the cost of living. Forty-nine percent of people polled thought it was crucial and another 40% thought it was a major factor in their vote.
The cost of living had four components: First, the attack on Iran which spiked the price of gasoline and diesel (and consequently food and groceries); second, the retaliation to Trump’s tariffs that made exports more expensive, especially in the farm sector, and hurt the Republican Party’s most devoted followers: older rural men; third, healthcare access and costs, which were severely affected by policies that almost obliterated Obamacare and closed hospitals, especially in rural areas; fourth, stubborn and cumulative inflation.
Voters blamed the Trump administration for all these challenges. The Iran war was a crucial (34%) or major (40%) factor in the voting decision as close to 90% of respondents were somewhat or very concerned about the prices of gasoline, diesel and food.
Eighty-five percent felt similarly concerned about healthcare costs. Fifty-eight percent believed the Trump administration’s policies had made the health and well-being of people in the US worse.
Inflation caused severe or moderate hardship for 76% of families. Sixty-six percent believed Trump’s tariffs had hurt the economy. Fear of AI—which 57% believe will hurt society—and distaste for data centres added to the economic anxiety.
As a result, 37% of respondents were dissatisfied with, and another 39% angry, at how things were going in the country.
What also got electoral traction was corruption. Democrats made sure to point out the brazen enrichment of Trump and his family and friends in the last two years. Government corruption became a crucial (55%) or major (36%) factor in respondents’ voting decision.
So disillusioned was this electorate that given six choices to select the top overall concern, the “state of democracy” in the US ranked second (chosen by 33%). The economy at 39% was the top choice, of course.
Immigration was an important non-monetary factor. In fact, given how much vitriol is generated by this issue and how polarizing it is, the voters had a surprisingly positive approach to it. 61% believed that immigrants do more to help the US and 58% believed that the Trump administration’s actions on immigration enforcement had gone too far.
However, immigration may have been more significant in some regions than the national data indicates. It is likely that this administration’s immigration enforcement policies created a big shift in Hispanic votes from centre to left and helped turn Texas blue.
Let’s turn to issues that did not matter in this election. China and its growing superpower rivalry with the US did not matter. Neither did Israel or the genocide in Gaza. Russia and Ukraine? Non-factors. Kidnapping a president (Venezuela) or assassinating another leader (Iran) were immaterial. Barely 4% of the respondents picked foreign policy as the most important issue. Crime was picked by even fewer, 3%.
Being “tough on crime” was a Republican hallmark. Either crime has disappeared from America or being “tough on immigration” is its contemporary variant.
The environment did not matter either. Climate change appeared to be less important than transgender bathroom use as a political issue. The environment was not even one of the six choices given to respondents to identify the most important issue.
Neither was race relations. Nor poverty, inequality or abortion—arguably the single most important driver of Republican support lately. By attacking Iran, Trump changed the terms of the conversation and the Republican Party paid a heavy price. One could even argue that Iran won the American midterms.
Democrats tend to be better at channelling economic anxiety, whereas Republicans are masterful at manipulating cultural anxieties around race/ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religion and nationalism.
This is the basic left-right divide in politics everywhere, including India. The economic distress in America is self-created—another endless war and mindless tariffs standing atop the list of self-sabotage. Trump had come to power by leveraging the pain of deindustrialization in middle America. Rather than relieving that pain, his actions added to it.
Trump and the Republicans forgot the iconic slogan invented during Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential run: “it’s the economy, stupid.” It is political shorthand for the primacy of pocketbook issues—inflation, gasoline prices, interest rates—in US elections (like the price of onions used to be in Indian elections). Only extreme hubris can ignore this simple principle of electoral politics.
The author is professor emeritus of global studies, Temple University