If it’s broken, fix it: Let troops repair the military kit they use
An insistence on only manufacturer-authorized repairs, as seen in many US defence supply contracts, is dangerously restrictive for American armed forces. Soldiers should be able to use their battlefield ingenuity.
Here’s something that US Democrats and Republicans ought to be able to agree on: Americans serving in the military and trying to protect our country and each other should not be strangled by red tape that prevents them from fixing broken weapons and tools. Yet, that is exactly the danger they currently face.