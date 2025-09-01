If it’s broken, fix it: Let troops repair the military kit they use

Believe it or not, military members have actually been told that they can’t cobble parts together or do their own repairs. This flies in the face of one of our most storied strengths: American ingenuity. America is a country of fixers. When something is broken, we roll up our sleeves, figure out the problem and get to work fixing it. If we hit a roadblock, we bring in someone as fast as possible to help. It’s part of our spirit and character—yet it’s being denied to those tasked with protecting and defending us.