US monetary policy: Is it curbing inflation or risking a recession?5 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 10:09 PM IST
The US Fed’s intended solution could turn out to be worse than the problem and that could put other economies at threat too
The US Fed’s intended solution could turn out to be worse than the problem and that could put other economies at threat too
The Federal Reserve System, the central bank of the US, has increased its benchmark interest rate, from near zero in mid-March 2022 to 3-3.25% in late-September 2022, in five hikes over the past six months, and projections place it in the range of 4.5% by end-2022. This rate is a benchmark for every other interest rate in the US economy, from borrowing rates for mortgages to business loans. It also influences, often determines, many other interest rates across the world.