US monetary policy: Is it curbing inflation or risking a recession?

The efficacy of any policy instrument in curbing inflation depends upon an understanding of the essential underlying cause, just as a doctor’s prescription will cure a patient only if the diagnosis is correct. The critical question, then, is what is driving inflation in the US? In situations where prices are being driven up by excess liquidity, tightening monetary policy using higher interest rates could—but might not always—curb inflation. If that was the diagnosis, interest rates—almost zero for two years from March 2020 to March 2022—should have been raised earlier, when inflation gathered momentum in 2021. But the monetary policy response followed with a considerable time lag. The belief that excess liquidity is driving inflation is not quite plausible, as the era of near-zero interest rates and quantitative easing ended in 2016. However, in response to the covid crisis, the benchmark rate, above 2% in late 2019, was lowered to near-zero by March 2020, and the Fed expanded its lender-of-last-resort role for a short period, increasing its balance sheet from $4.5 trillion to $7 trillion between March and May 2020; but this was done only to mitigate the devastating consequences of lockdowns on output and employment, particularly for small businesses (manufacturing and services alike) and laid-off workers who lost their livelihoods. The liquidity eased economic hardship and distress at the time. How did excess demand or excess liquidity surface in this situation?