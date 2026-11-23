Americans are justifiably losing patience after six years of elevated inflation rates. So, too, are some key central bankers.
Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller, an influential voter on monetary policy, said this week that he was prepared to “shock people” by raising interest rates by half a percentage point when policymakers meet in three weeks to help contain inflation. Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting in October that were released last week suggest at least one other participant shared Waller’s willingness to boost rates in larger increments.