But the shocks transmitted into the broad economy, with about 47% of consumer price index components increasing by 3% or more in the past year. Waller said he worries that firms are getting too comfortable passing along price increases, and “that’s when you start having problems with trying to get inflation down,” he said. “You might need to, like, shock people to say, ‘Wait a minute—3% is not the number you should be thinking about going forward,’” Waller added.