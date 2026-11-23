Americans are justifiably losing patience after six years of elevated inflation rates. So, too, are some key central bankers.
Americans are justifiably losing patience after six years of elevated inflation rates. So, too, are some key central bankers.
Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller, an influential voter on monetary policy, said this week that he was prepared to “shock people” by raising interest rates by half a percentage point when policymakers meet in three weeks to help contain inflation. Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting in October that were released last week suggest at least one other participant shared Waller’s willingness to boost rates in larger increments.
Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller, an influential voter on monetary policy, said this week that he was prepared to “shock people” by raising interest rates by half a percentage point when policymakers meet in three weeks to help contain inflation. Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting in October that were released last week suggest at least one other participant shared Waller’s willingness to boost rates in larger increments.
Increasing rates is the right strategy, but a monetary policy broadside would be wrong at a time when wage growth is failing to keep pace with the rising cost of living, credit market conditions have tightened, the housing market continues to deteriorate and shares of artificial intelligence (AI) firms are wobbling and risk dragging the broader S&P 500 Index into a correction.
In that context, you’d probably be shocked to discover that the Fed is raising rates at all, let alone considering moving in half-point increments.
But the reality is that consumer prices are up 3.7% from a year earlier, well above the Fed’s 2% target. So although it’s appropriate for the Fed to be resolute in getting inflation under control, caution is warranted. In other words, raising rates in quarter-point increments should suffice.
Inflation was moving steadily towards the Fed’s goal in 2024 until the elections handed control of the White House and Congress to Republicans. President Donald Trump levied tariffs on goods from countries that had a trade surplus with the US—almost every country in the world—in a move that put upward pressure on prices.
Then earlier this year Trump joined Israel in starting a war with Iran, which disrupted global energy markets and led to a spike in the price of oil and most products that use it for manufacturing or for which it is a critical input.
And all of this has collided with an AI boom that the White House has allowed to proceed with virtually no guardrails, adding to the costs of consumer electronics and energy, among other things.
These are supply shocks, and they come at a time when US consumers have been able to bear the costs (on an aggregate basis, less wealthy households have suffered for several years). For months, central bankers chose patience in the hopes that the White House’s ill-conceived policies would only have a fleeting impact on inflation and that taking a wait-and-see approach to monetary policy was more appropriate than being too aggressive and causing broad harm to the economy.
But the shocks transmitted into the broad economy, with about 47% of consumer price index components increasing by 3% or more in the past year. Waller said he worries that firms are getting too comfortable passing along price increases, and “that’s when you start having problems with trying to get inflation down,” he said. “You might need to, like, shock people to say, ‘Wait a minute—3% is not the number you should be thinking about going forward,’” Waller added.
The continued resilience of the demand side of the equation is not a given. The $78 trillion in household wealth added between 2019 and mid-2026 is why many observers now take the economy’s ability to take repeated blows for granted.
Consider 2022, when real wages and the stock market declined, but rising home values kept individual wealth elevated, supporting retail sales. And when gains in home prices later fell behind inflation, a rising stock market and incomes supported purchasing power.
What Waller’s take misses is that consumption relies upon wages and wealth working in concert, or at least taking turns picking up the slack for one another. And that’s no longer the case in late 2026. Now, all three legs of the consumption stool—wages, stock wealth and home equity—are falling in inflation-adjusted terms in a synchronized manner that households haven’t experienced in years.
What’s important now is that the labour and asset markets are giving households their first real coordinated scare in years, and that’s not going to be supportive of resilient consumption. New data published last week showed that pending sales of existing homes plunged 17% in October from a year earlier. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest since July, pulled down by investors’ increasingly shaky confidence in the AI ecosystem after Nvidia parted ways with CEO Jensen Huang.
Raising interest rates in bigger increments in this environment is reckless. Plus, a half-point hike wouldn’t be enough to contain the fallout from further ill-conceived White House policy. The last thing monetary policymakers should do is add to the uncertainty. ©Bloomberg
The author is a columnist focused on US markets and economics.