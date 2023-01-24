US obstinacy over guns is bad for its soft power

Almost uniquely in the world, gun ownership is seen by rightists in the US as a matter of individual freedom, a right that gun-toting conservatives refuse to give up on the argument of its presumed role in self-defence. They not only want weapons kept at home, but insist on carrying them around, with some states given to hair-splitting over whether their carriage should be concealed or not. It’s people who kill, not guns, they argue, and so law-abiding carriers must not be deprived of their rights for the rogue actions of a few who go on shooting sprees. The flaw in their contention is that while it takes human agency to pull a trigger, easy access to one could make a homicidal impulse just as deadly as actual premeditation. The harder doing anything drastic is, the more likely an application of mind will intervene. Moreover, even matters of liberty must yield to imperatives of collective safety. As an example, India cracked down on acid attacks by tightening acid availability; its utility as a hygiene agent was overshadowed by the horror of its weaponization, no matter how fringe. America must apply similar logic to its gun crisis. It should tighten gun controls so sharply that it contributes to raising instead of lowering US life expectancy.