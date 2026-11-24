Can America crush China’s artificial-intelligence dreams without hurting itself? This is the question politicians in Washington must ask themselves.
The blow to China is severe. The US has closed a long-standing loophole that allowed Chinese artificial intelligence labs remote access to advanced American chips sold overseas. The Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 13% over the past two weeks, led by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which rented compute from Singapore-based Megaspeed International, the operator at the centre of an alleged espionage scandal involving Nvidia.