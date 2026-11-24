Can America crush China’s artificial-intelligence dreams without hurting itself? This is the question politicians in Washington must ask themselves.
Can America crush China’s artificial-intelligence dreams without hurting itself? This is the question politicians in Washington must ask themselves.
The blow to China is severe. The US has closed a long-standing loophole that allowed Chinese artificial intelligence labs remote access to advanced American chips sold overseas. The Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 13% over the past two weeks, led by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which rented compute from Singapore-based Megaspeed International, the operator at the centre of an alleged espionage scandal involving Nvidia.
The blow to China is severe. The US has closed a long-standing loophole that allowed Chinese artificial intelligence labs remote access to advanced American chips sold overseas. The Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 13% over the past two weeks, led by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which rented compute from Singapore-based Megaspeed International, the operator at the centre of an alleged espionage scandal involving Nvidia.
But the American market will not be spared either. Wall Street is increasingly concerned about corporate profits if chipmakers could no longer punch above their weight.
Semiconductors are expected to deliver more than half of S&P 500 earnings growth next year, despite accounting for just 13% of the index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Any hit to the chipmakers, in other words, would reverberate far beyond Silicon Valley.
US corporate profits have been running hot for two consecutive years. A return to normal could deliver a double blow to stocks: weaker earnings expectations and lower valuations. If consensus earnings estimates revert to their 30-year trend and the price-to-earnings ratio falls to its long-term average of 17 times, the S&P 500 could retreat to about 5,600, another 19% decline, Goldman Sachs warned.
Chipmakers may struggle to meet such aggressive expectations. Nvidia, the largest earnings contributor to the S&P 500, is still expected to generate 73% revenue growth over the next fiscal year —a high bar as the political fallout from former chief executive officer Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy continues to widen.
Making matters worse is a news report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia’s accounting practices, which will only heighten investor concerns over the sustainability of the chipmaker’s top-line growth.
In October 2025, Nvidia changed its accounting policy, reporting revenue based on where its customers are headquartered instead of the billing location.
Until then, Singapore accounted for about 22% of Nvidia’s total sales. If much of the $104 billion billed through the city-state ultimately represented demand from China, however, the implications could be significant. Should Washington’s latest chip curbs succeed in cutting off that demand, a sizable chunk of Nvidia’s revenue could disappear.
Or consider Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), whose advanced processors are also subject to US export controls. Last week, a short seller raised questions about its business dealings, alleging that a blacklisted Chinese company continued to receive newer firmware updates and pointing to the chipmaker’s manufacturing reliance on a Chinese joint-venture partner.
What happens if AMD is forced to sever those ties? China accounted for 22% of its revenue in 2025. Yet Wall Street analysts are still pencilling accelerating sales, expecting the company’s top-line to expand by 85% in 2027, following this year’s 51% growth.
The biggest worry right now is that the earnings of American chipmakers have already peaked. They may have pulled future demand forward by selling aggressively into China and by financing nascent artificial intelligence labs and data-centre developers that, in turn, buy their chips.
As Washington closes the remaining export-control loopholes and Nvidia’s new chief executive officer steps back from playing central bank to the artificial intelligence industry, the chipmakers’ best days may already be behind them.
Last week’s broader selloff across all sectors was perhaps a sign that money was leaving stocks altogether and flowing into cash and relatively safe-haven Treasuries. After all, industrial companies from power generation equipment maker Caterpillar to gas turbine manufacturer GE Vernova may see their orders diminish if AI-related capital investments slow down.
Similarly, consumer discretionary companies could suffer as American households, whose wealth is increasingly concentrated in stocks more than in real estate, feel poorer as the S&P 500 enters correction territory.
As US government officials continue to battle over how hard to squeeze China, it is worth noting that the global artificial intelligence value chain is deeply integrated and that the trade has become so pervasive that it is almost impossible to hedge or diversify risks away. The national security hawks may stay on course, but they must accept that the US will have to pay a hefty price, too. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets.