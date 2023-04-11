The Pentagon leak can make a fine case study2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Be it a real loss of confidentiality or a weapon of mass deception, this stash of US intelligence files on the Ukraine war should be studied in India for an update on information warfare
Just ahead of Ukraine’s much-anticipated ‘spring offensive’ against Russia, a clutch of secret documents leaked online has given us what looks like a sneak peek at the US Pentagon’s view of the war in Europe. Since the US relaxed its secrecy for wider sharing of espionage inputs after 9/11 plans slipped past its spies, such a leak is perfectly plausible (recall WikiLeaks). And since the US has ordered a probe plus damage review, these files have acquired an air of authenticity, although the leak’s origin is yet to be traced more than a month after the stash emerged on Discord and Telegram chat forums before being spotted by Western media. Kyiv called it a red herring, a Russian ploy to mislead the West, but was also suspected of anxiety (and altering plans on the sly). Some war bloggers also identified this lot of Pentagon papers as a weapon of mass deception, but one aimed at Moscow instead. On its part, the Kremlin used the leak’s news to score an old point: “We don’t have the slightest doubt about direct or indirect involvement of the United States and Nato in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine." All that’s clear from this haze is the rising role of information in 21st century warfare.