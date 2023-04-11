The Pentagon leak can make a fine case study

The documents in focus are dated from mid-February to early March. Although anyone looking them up to catch the Pentagon playing closet commander of Nato forces is likely to be disappointed, they do appear to have this war theatre mapped out in detail. Estimates marked “low confidence" put Russian losses at 189,500-223,000 soldiers killed or wounded, with Ukraine’s placed in a range of 124,500-131,000. Other intelligence reports speak of gaps in Ukrainian weaponry, especially its air defences after their recent battery by Russian drone and missile strikes, and of dangers in Ukraine’s east, where a slow battle of attrition is seen headed for a stalemate. While the leaked files are also reported to have revealed some of Kyiv’s army formations and arms inventory, right down to daily ammo use, what has wowed and worried many reviewers is how closely US spooks may have bugged Russia’s war machine. The trove has enough on enemy troop movements, intercepted attack targets and battle strategies to suggest an active network of eyes and ears run by America. As some of these printouts are reported to bear code marks that might identify sources (something even journalists aren’t so careless about), the Western worry is whether US spies will now get caught and valuable tip-offs be cut off. This particular risk, along with a few feathers of allies ruffled by other leaked portions, has tilted much opinion in the West against the leak being an American ruse.