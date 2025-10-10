An American chill pill for India: Trump’s 100% pharma tariff won’t cover generic drugs
When Trump said ‘branded or patented’ drugs would face a 100% US tariff, he meant exactly that, according to a fresh report. Indian exporters of generics have little to worry about—at least for now.
America’s new 100% pharma tariff, going by a recent post online by US President Donald Trump, was aimed at “branded or patented" pharmaceutical products, barring those for which plants were being built in the US. Indian exporters of generic drugs have since wondered if their shipments could face such a barrier too.