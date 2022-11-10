For polarised US democracy, mid-terms bring a tiny reprieve

Democracies the world over have become so dysfunctional because of the excesses of right-wing populism in the past couple of years that moderates have begun to look for silver mines under every cloud. Biden’s congratulatory tone on Thursday even as his party looked set to lose the House is but one example. The narrow defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil last month was unalloyed good news, but the fact that he very nearly won after having completely mismanaged the pandemic, is worrying. Even by the standards of the far-right, Bolsonaro’s dismissal of World Health Organization (WHO) advice on social distancing during the covid pandemic, which he likened to a little flu, was unique. Bizarrely, Bolsonaro said the WHO encouraged young children to be gay and to masturbate. He later deleted this Facebook post. In Italy, the newly elected far right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has signalled that she wants to distance herself from feminists. She has relatively few women in her cabinet in a country that far lags the EU average for women’s labour participation. Her office initially insisted that she be referred to as “Mr President" before settling for the use of the masculine article ‘il’ rather than ‘la’ before her official title.

