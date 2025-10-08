Never mind US policy wobbles, India should keep the global climate agenda front and centre
Summary
Is Trump’s climate scepticism taking effect? The International Energy Agency has scaled back its renewable capacity projection. India, though, is on track to meet its 2030 targets. With some effort, it could vie with China for climate leadership.
Given US President Donald Trump’s scepticism of climate change, a slowdown in the world’s green transition was widely feared. Those concerns are showing up in the numbers.
