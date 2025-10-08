Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Never mind US policy wobbles, India should keep the global climate agenda front and centre

Never mind US policy wobbles, India should keep the global climate agenda front and centre

Mint Editorial Board

Is Trump’s climate scepticism taking effect? The International Energy Agency has scaled back its renewable capacity projection. India, though, is on track to meet its 2030 targets. With some effort, it could vie with China for climate leadership.

India is on track to achieve its climate targets for 2030 and poised to become the second-largest growth market after China.
Gift this article

Given US President Donald Trump’s scepticism of climate change, a slowdown in the world’s green transition was widely feared. Those concerns are showing up in the numbers.

Given US President Donald Trump’s scepticism of climate change, a slowdown in the world’s green transition was widely feared. Those concerns are showing up in the numbers.

Also Read | The trillion-rupee formula to solve India's climate challenge
Also Read | The trillion-rupee formula to solve India's climate challenge

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) slashed its forecast for global renewable power add-ons to 4,600 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from 5,500GW. That’s a cut of more than 16%. Why? Its projections for America and China have slumped.

Also Read | CoP-30: India could deploy its carbon market to attain climate leadership

In the US, federal tax incentives have been phased out early, while in China, Beijing has moved from fixed tariffs to competitive auctions, intensifying competition and making projects less attractive.

Unfortunately, with Trump openly dismissive of the climate crisis, we may see US policies turn even less favourable. That could mean further setbacks to global transition goals.

Also Read | Green agenda: CoP-30 offers the Global South a chance to grab the climate mantle

Notably, India is on track to achieve its climate targets for 2030 and poised to become the second-largest growth market after China, as the IEA notes.

Regardless of Trump’s denial of the science-backed imperative to reduce carbon emissions, the rest of the world must stay on course to avert disaster and India should vie with China for leadership of a mission that must not fail.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.