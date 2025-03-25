Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s Venezuelan-oil tariff threat: Crude policy
Summary
- The US seems ready to deploy tariffs as a geopolitical weapon to get other countries to shun Venezuela. Outrageous as this ploy is, India may find it’s better to give up buying Venezuelan oil than face a 25% barrier on exports to the US.
US President Donald Trump has sent yet another signal that he has no qualms deploying tariffs as a geopolitical weapon. As reported, he has now said the US would levy a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that purchases oil or gas from Venezuela, a country that has been under US sanctions but whose finances he evidently wants to squeeze harder.