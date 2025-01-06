Opinion
US President-elect Trump’s crackdown on immigration is likely to be highly disruptive
Summary
- America’s incoming leader is far better placed to act swiftly and harshly this time around. And a conservative Supreme Court will make legal challenges harder to pose.
It’s clear that US President-elect Donald Trump believes he has a mandate to enact the largest deportation in US history. What happens next could forever alter what it means to be an American.
