Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs will deal the Global South a hard blow
Summary
- The impact on developing nations of US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut foreign aid raised global alarm. However, given the role of exports in the economic prospects of countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and India, America’s harsh trade policy could do far worse damage.
US President Donald Trump is showing America’s trading partners no mercy. If they export a lot to the US, it will tariff them back—by half. The ‘reciprocal’ rates are especially harsh on several developing countries, with Vietnam, India, Thailand and Bangladesh all facing barriers of well over 20%.