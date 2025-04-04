Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs will deal the Global South a hard blow

If their exports to the US now face higher prices, developing countries could face a deep depression, civil unrest and more severe poverty. It may not be in America’s interest, either. Tariffs will not cause the US to become a centre of low-skill manufacturing. And if their purpose is to force US companies to move their supply chains away from China for national security reasons, why are the best alternatives—such as Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Vietnam—now facing even higher tariffs?