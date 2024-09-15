US presidential debate: Harris seemed from Earth and Trump from Alpha Centauri | Mint

US presidential debate: Harris seemed from Earth and Trump from Alpha Centauri
Summary
- Neither of them had a reassuring stance on the climate crisis, but Trump’s appeared unearthly. America’s climate apathy was apparent in the debate. Both have taken more of a kitchen-sink approach to energy, from drilling to windmills and everything in between.
If I had to grade the debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump from a climate perspective, I would give it a C, and that’s being generous. One candidate mainly looked backward and talked a little too favourably about fossil fuels.