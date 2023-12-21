US recalls of India-made drugs expose regulatory, quality control gaps

Unlike the US which has a law mandating recall of substandard drugs, India has no such law, even though a proposal to create such legislation was mooted in 1976. That year, a meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee, which includes state drug controllers, the national drug regulator, the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the ministry of health, discussed the need for a national law on drug recalls as it was found that drugs banned in one state were on sale in another.