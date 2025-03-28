R-word revival: A global recession is only a tail risk right now
Summary
- For the moment, fears of a recession are greatly exaggerated. The global economy—America’s and India’s included—is likely to see a dip in growth, not a contraction. Yet, uncertainty rules high and we must track every risk.
Suddenly, the R-word has staged a comeback. As US President Donald Trump’s on-again-off-again tariff war holds the world in thrall, some economists (admittedly, a minority so far) worry that the world’s largest economy could be headed for a recession. This is a possibility that, ironically, even Trump has refused to rule out, opting instead to say the US must be prepared for a period of pain as part of a “transition."