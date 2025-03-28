R-word revival: A global recession is only a tail risk right now

Yet, the air is turgid with tariff uncertainty. And what happens in the US does not stay in the US. Despite globalization getting roiled by Trump, the US economy’s dominance puts other economies at risk of spillover effects. America’s Great Recession of 2008-09, for example, spelt bad news for everyone. That followed a long phase of easy money, asset inflation and exotic new financial devices that hid a risk build-up. While monetary-policy easing after the covid crisis may have inflated asset prices again, few suspect it has exposed the financial sector to instability this time.