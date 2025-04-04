Reciprocal tariffs: Should India respond to Trump’s move at all?

On Thursday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) published the formula by which US reciprocal tariffs are to be calculated. The New York Times also published what calculation resulted in country-wise tariffs from 9 April onwards that range in a wide band. Reciprocal levies are set at 34% for China (which already had 20%), 27% for India, 20% for the EU and so on. According to Trump, these rates are only half of what they should be and therefore display US “magnanimity."