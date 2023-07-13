US retail chains should defend their hiring diversity schemes

Any effort to retain workers could pay off, given the risks that come with working in retail. Just recall the early days of public masking policies that put retail workers at the front-lines of enforcing public health precautions and in direct contact with anti-maskers that sometimes led to assaulting employees who were only enforcing corporate rules. Beyond the challenges of working in retail during a pandemic, employees are often required to work on their feet for hours at a time or lift heavy items that risk injury. Indeed, the retail industry has seen an 18% increase in injuries or illness between 2020 and 2021, the largest surge of any sector tracked by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Given the average retail worker earns about $16.70 an hour and a cashier about $13.81, the pay and basic health benefits often fails to outweigh the physical costs. If they don’t see a chance for career advancement, retail workers of colour are likely to leave. That’s a problem for retailers at a time when companies need workers who can operate in an increasingly tech-reliant industry. Workers are already leaving the industry in droves and their jobs are being taken by robots. For Target and other retailers, automating tasks such as self-checkout helps to save on labour costs and makes up for those workers who have left. But even so, corporate executives at Walmart to Home Depot say automation can only achieve so much in retail and can’t replace people-focused customer service.