Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s sanctions are likely to squeeze Russian oil supply: Will it hurt India?
US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil aim to choke Russia’s oil revenues and stop the Ukraine War. While this may be fanciful and workarounds might exist, Trump’s move has pushed up uncertainty on multiple fronts for India.
With US President Donald Trump expressing frustration over Russia’s refusal to halt its hostilities in Ukraine, his administration has imposed sanctions on two big Russian suppliers of crude oil—Rosneft and Lukoil—with the aim of choking Moscow’s revenues and ability to finance the war.