Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s metal tariff hike: Malleable logic

The US has doubled its tariff on steel and aluminium imports to 50% from Wednesday, citing a threat to national security. The UK has been spared, thanks to a deal it struck recently with America.

For other exporters, the US market’s barrier has just gone up significantly. President Donald Trump sees this as necessary to safeguard American manufacturing jobs.

But that’s a puzzling view. Similar tariffs imposed during his first tenure in 2018 were estimated to have created 1,000 extra jobs in steel, according to an Economist report, but at the expense of an astounding 75,000 jobs that were destroyed in sectors using the metal as an input. User-industries suffered a hard blow as their costs rose.

From an employment perspective, more harm was done than good. Why the Trump administration has doubled down on this approach is hard to understand. By one old theory of autarky, national security is better assured by keeping the production of raw materials, such as key metals, at home.

This could mean valuing jobs in steel and aluminium factories more than those in car plants or beverage can-making units. Trump, though, has made no such distinction. Again, more may be lost than gained.