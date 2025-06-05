Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s metal tariff hike: Malleable logic
Summary
Why should the US double its aluminium and steel import duty to 50%? As estimated, such protection lost 75 jobs in other industries for each job created in steelmaking. Again, more harm may be done than good.
The US has doubled its tariff on steel and aluminium imports to 50% from Wednesday, citing a threat to national security. The UK has been spared, thanks to a deal it struck recently with America.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story