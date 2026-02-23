The US Supreme Court’s tariff rebuff: It’s time for Congress to assert its constitutional authority

Underscoring his reputation as a constitutional originalist, Gorsuch also said something the framers would have liked. He noted that “the deliberative nature of the legislative process was the whole point of its design. Through that process, the Nation can tap the combined wisdom of the people’s elected representatives, not just that of one faction or man.” He then wisely pointed to the fact that when legislation must “earn broad support,” it is more likely “to endure, allowing ordinary people to plan their lives in ways they cannot when the rules shift from day to day.”