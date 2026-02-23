The US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs is a wake-up call for Congress. If the legislative branch had been doing its job last year and hadn’t ceded its taxing power when the White House embarked on this unprecedented protectionist journey, perhaps we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re now in.
The US Supreme Court’s tariff rebuff: It’s time for Congress to assert its constitutional authority
SummaryThe US Supreme Court ruling on reciprocal tariffs is a wake-up call for Congress. It was designed to be democracy’s first branch, not a bystander. Yet as Donald Trump pushed sweeping tariffs, lawmakers stood aside. America’s democracy must not let legislative negligence persist.
The US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs is a wake-up call for Congress. If the legislative branch had been doing its job last year and hadn’t ceded its taxing power when the White House embarked on this unprecedented protectionist journey, perhaps we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re now in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More