Trade threat: When the going gets tough, the tough must get going

The US imposed an additional 25% import tariff on India via an executive order on 6 August, accusing India of fuelling Russia’s war machine through its energy imports from the country. Though it is yet to go into effect, this is over and above the 25% ‘reciprocal tariff’ already levied. Earlier most-favoured-nation tariffs remain in place, making most Indian products uncompetitive in the American market. Such reciprocal, differential and secondary tariffs based on criteria other than economic merit—with geopolitical issues thrown into the decision mix—are unprecedented, baffling economists and policymakers the world over.