Devina Mehra: Why the US plays fast and loose with India but not China
Summary
It’s about relative clout, not fairness, and China’s strategy of establishing control over other economies has given it leverage. India must focus squarely on its long-term interests too. Till then, we’ll have to put up with what we consider unfair trade.
I see plenty of commentary in the Indian media about how the US tariff proposals are unfair. Some even point out that China imports more Russian crude than India. And of course China’s trade surplus with the US is several times that of India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story