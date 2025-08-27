Devina Mehra: Why the US plays fast and loose with India but not China

In Prisoners of Geography: Ten Maps That Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Global Politics by Tim Marshall, the big takeaway for me was China’s control of the world. It made my heart run cold. One, of course, knew of China controlling many areas of mining and materials in Asia and Africa, but from this book it was clear that it has a presence everywhere from South America to the Arctic Circle. You might think you are buying a ‘Made in Europe’ bag or garment, but it was likely made in a Chinese enclave or township in Italy.