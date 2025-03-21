The expansion picked up steam after Modi first became prime minister in 2014. That’s when the conglomerates “started acquiring larger and larger shares within the sectors where they were present," according to Viral Acharya, a former central bank deputy governor who now teaches at the New York University. “Given the high tariffs, Big-Five groups do not have to compete with international peers" in many industries, Acharya noted in his 2023 study. Nor do they have to test their muscles overseas. They garner most of their revenues at home, in areas ranging from telecom, media and retail to ports, airports, building materials and autos.