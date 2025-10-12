America’s trade policy is misguided but looks unlikely to drag us back to the 1930s
Trump’s tariff hikes have thrown world trade and economic progress into uncertainty. Before we raise the spectre of a 1930s-style catastrophe, however, we must examine the shock absorbers that exist today that did not back then. Could these cushion the world this time round? An analysis.
US President Donald Trump’s tariff gambit has undeniably thrown the world into turmoil. By relying on a series of bilateral tariff bargains, he has effectively sidelined the multilateral framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Technically, ‘most favoured nation’ tariffs under WTO rules remain in place, and his proclamations still require judicial clearance as questions linger over whether he bypassed the US Congress in taking action.