Global production networks are already adapting to tariffs. Large Indian textile exporters, for instance, are moving operations to Vietnam, Myanmar and Bangladesh to retain access to the US market. Such restructuring allows exports to continue, as what is taxed in one jurisdiction can be reclassified as deductible costs in another. The result is that overall profits stay protected even as supply chains shift. This adaptability is precisely why Trump’s vision of reviving US manufacturing through tariffs is unlikely to materialize.