Mint Quick Edit | Tariffs: Will penguins stop ripping the US off?
Summary
- Goods shipped to America from Heard and McDonald Islands near Antarctica will face a 10% import tariff levied by Trump on Liberation Day. Penguins, seals and other inhabitants may have to learn not to get in the way of American greatness.
While brains are wracked over the global impact of US tariffs, what has left many particularly zapped is the inclusion of a group of remote islands in its target list. Heard and McDonald Islands near Antarctica is listed as a place whose goods shipped to the US will now attract a 10% import levy.