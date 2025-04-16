Trump’s trade war is about to hit American hobbies and deliver a lifestyle blow

Despite the White House declaring a 90-day pause on some of its reciprocal tariffs , many CEOs are still bracing for a recession. Some companies have paused orders or reduced production due to uncertainty: President Donald Trump raised US duty on China to 145% after increasing it to 125% just the day before [and then gave some categories temporary relief]. Business owners and investors have said that they can’t plan for these next three months when it’s difficult to predict the administration’s next move.

But people in corporate America aren’t the only ones discussing the consequences of this policy. The word ‘tariff’ has entered teenage group chats and lifestyle influencer content, and it has triggered a flood of explainer videos on TikTok. One reason this trade war feels all-encompassing in ways that we may not have seen before comes down to another word: hobbies.

Politics can often feel distant to the average American, but hobbies are a prominent part of almost everyone’s life. In a 2024 survey by market research company aytm, 85% of respondents reported having at least one. A 2024 Statista survey of 60,000 people found that the combined category of cooking and baking was the most popular hobby for Americans—41% of respondents chose it. Other highly ranked activities included reading (35%), spending time with pets and playing video games (both of which came in at 34%).

All of these will be affected by tariffs. For example, the American Bakers Association predicted increased costs to the tune of $454 million in 2025 alone. While businesses, and not hobbyists, will be affected the most, increases in the cost of spices and nuts will reach home kitchens. Vanilla specifically, most of which comes from Madagascar, faces a 47% duty. While this is paused for the moment, it’s anyone’s guess whether Trump will return to this tariff in 90 days or otherwise adjust it.

The US publishing industry, which imports raw materials like paper to print books, is also preparing for price increases, despite exemptions on informational materials, a category that includes books. The 25% Canadian counter-tariff on paper and pulp products remains in effect, and the American Booksellers Association predicts a potential 5-10% price increase on books.

Pet owners, too, could face rising costs. The Georgia Veterinary Medical Association predicts that the tariffs could create supply and drug shortages, increasing costs for pet parents. The pet-sitting company Rover posited that grooming supplies, treats and chews could go up in price. Pet cleaning items face a 183% increase. Overall, Rover’s 2025 report predicts that dog and cat owners should expect a 7% and 10% hike, respectively.

For gamers, the price of Nintendo’s new Switch 2 system has been a focal point, particularly after the company delayed American pre-orders due to tariffs. Other gaming stocks are also suffering, including those of Sony and Capcom, and players have voiced concerns about being priced out entirely.

America’s reciprocal tariffs are so wide-reaching that it’s difficult to find a hobby that will not be affected, especially when accounting for the 145% duty on China— America’s top supplier of goods. There have been reports about how sneaker collectors, sports players and fashion lovers will fare as the industries they rely on figure out how to handle this trade war.

Perhaps worse than the issue of affordability is the possibility of unavailability. Some people enjoy pastimes that rely on businesses that may be closing, as is the projection for the board game and tabletop gaming industry. They are predicting smaller print runs, higher prices, and “simple games with fewer deluxe components," as reported by Forbes. It’s a move that could result in decreased interest from current players and hinder hopes of attracting new ones, further dropping sales. This isn’t just about adults either. Toy manufacturers and mom-and-pop kids’ toy stores are also bracing for impact.

It seems like the only surefire way to avoid paying more for your hobby is to quit it entirely.

If it comes to that, it could lead to a detrimental domino effect. People rely on interests outside of work for enjoyment, mental health benefits and overall life satisfaction; hobbies have also been shown to increase work productivity and slow the effects of ageing. But it’s hard to enjoy an activity you can no longer afford—hobby or not. Maybe you just like grabbing a cup of coffee from your local café or patronizing another kind of small business, but now they’re warning that they’ve been hit with higher prices that will trickle down to you.

These tariffs feel personal because people are tallying up the price of things—and, in many ways, it’s also costing them something money can’t buy. ©Bloomberg

The author is a freelance writer who reports on pop culture and sexuality.