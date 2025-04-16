Trump’s trade war is about to hit American hobbies and deliver a lifestyle blow
Summary
- It feels personal because it’s sure to drive up costs that matter to US citizens. From cooking and reading to pet-keeping and gaming, dependence on Chinese imports means that people now face soaring prices. Expect lifestyle dissonance.
Despite the White House declaring a 90-day pause on some of its reciprocal tariffs, many CEOs are still bracing for a recession. Some companies have paused orders or reduced production due to uncertainty: President Donald Trump raised US duty on China to 145% after increasing it to 125% just the day before [and then gave some categories temporary relief]. Business owners and investors have said that they can’t plan for these next three months when it’s difficult to predict the administration’s next move.