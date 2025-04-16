Trump’s trade war is about to hit American hobbies and deliver a lifestyle blow

If it comes to that, it could lead to a detrimental domino effect. People rely on interests outside of work for enjoyment, mental health benefits and overall life satisfaction; hobbies have also been shown to increase work productivity and slow the effects of ageing. But it’s hard to enjoy an activity you can no longer afford—hobby or not. Maybe you just like grabbing a cup of coffee from your local café or patronizing another kind of small business, but now they’re warning that they’ve been hit with higher prices that will trickle down to you.