Mint Quick Edit | Indian factories are bustling with orders
Summary
- The manufacturing sector’s purchasing managers’ index has gone further into expansion zone, even as other indicators point to an economic pick-up. Let’s hope factors beyond Indian control don’t get in way.
As the world braces for the impact of US tariffs, it’s a relief that India’s economy appears to be doing well. Survey findings released on Wednesday show the manufacturing purchasing manager’s index having scaled a nine-month high of 58.1 in March. This reading was 56.3 in February.