Sudipto Mundle: The best way forward for India’s trade policy amid Trump’s tariffs
New Delhi mustn’t get provoked into knee-jerk responses and should retain its focus on strategic priorities that’ll outlast the US president. We have greater geopolitical space than many developed countries.
America’s punitive tariff has kicked in. It is now time to take a step back and calmly consider India’s best way forward in dealing with Donald Trump’s America, keeping in view the fact that Indo-US economic and geopolitical partnerships long precede the current US president and will continue after him.