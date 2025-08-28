He shows scant respect for G-7 allies because they depend on the US umbrella for their security. Most of them have been grovelling, but some have stood up to his bullying. India has no such dependence and can pursue its policy of strategic autonomy. It needs to strengthen strategic cooperation with the US in the Indo-Pacific and needs US investments and cutting-edge technologies. It should work towards these goals, ignoring Trump’s provocations. Russia and China have reached out and will seek to strengthen ties at the forthcoming SCO summit, with Russia helping to improve India-China relations.