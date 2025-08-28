India needs a multipronged strategy to sail through this new era of trade
Export market diversification will help but we must also find space for negotiation with the US in areas that can yield win-win outcomes. Perhaps we can use Tariff-Rate Quotas to allow limited volumes of sensitive imports without hurting local interests.
In the wake of the US tariff onslaught, India recently inked the terms of reference to launch free trade agreement talks with the Eurasian Economic Union, a $6.5 trillion economic bloc. Diversification in pursuit of new markets such as Central Asia is a necessary hedge against America’s protectionist turn. But this does not obviate the need for tangible parallel negotiations with Washington in areas of strategic interest in a way that shields our domestic production in important sectors.