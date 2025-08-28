India needs a multipronged strategy to sail through this new era of trade

This makes it imperative for India to go beyond the comfort of diversification and pursue targeted negotiations with the US administration. Protecting strategic interests must be the central objective. For pharmaceuticals and electronics, where India’s products reinforce America’s domestic supply chain resilience, an effort must be made for continued carve-outs to keep these flows open. In labour-intensive industries such as garments and gems, securing partial exemptions could help preserve millions of jobs. In sunrise sectors like semiconductors and EV batteries, India must position itself not as a supplicant but as a trusted partner whose integration strengthens Washington’s own industrial strategy.