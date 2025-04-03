Mint Snapview: Many countries will retaliate against Trump's tariffs. India must not.
Summary
- Indian tariff protection is too high as it is. Also, India does not want to risk tariffs spilling over into services, which are vital to its economy.
President Donald Trump has demolished the rules-based global trading system and launched an experiment to delink US manufacturing from an interdependent world. This will cause much pain around the world, particularly in the US, as many countries will announce retaliatory tariffs on US goods. India should refrain from doing so.