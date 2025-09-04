Indira Rajaraman: Use the fiscal need driving US tariffs to negotiate a deal with it
As the US heads for a fiscal cliff, nations on tariff peaks could propose revenue-maximizing tariffs that benefit the US exchequer. Given the budgeting problem that Washington is trying to solve, this is likely to find receptive ears.
Although the 50% levy by the United States on Indian exports and all other tariff changes since April 2025 now face a legal challenge in US courts, Indian policy has to run with the tariffs for now, and work on palliative measures. A few sectors are exempted (so far) from the India-specific tariff: pharmaceuticals, smartphones and refined petroleum among them. Brazil keeps India company at 50%. The rates on China are not settled. Some sectors like steel are uniform across countries. The 50% tariff translates to a roughly 25-30 % relative tariff disadvantage against equivalent competitors in the US market.