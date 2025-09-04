No compensation in the form of currency depreciation or margin reduction is possible in the face of a 25–30 % relative disadvantage. There is, however, a protective back-to-back contract for intermediate good exports, currently in use in the context of global supply chains. Very simply, the buyer offers to cover any rise in tariffs for the duration of a particular contract. This is reasonable for intermediates, which are tailored to buyer specifications, at a known tariff-inclusive price. Auto components and textiles, the two worst-affected intermediates at a 50% tariff, could have protected themselves had they seen the tariff rise coming.