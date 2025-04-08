RBI’s monetary policy panel should wait for the US tariff blitz’s dust to settle
Summary
- For now, the Indian central bank’s rate-setting committee should only signal its readiness to act when warranted. Amid fast evolving economic risks, it’s best to wait for clarity on the impact of US tariffs before taking any rate action.
It has only been a few days since the 47th president of the US, Donald Trump, set loose an economic tsunami by declaring what he called “kind reciprocal tariffs" that are anything but ‘kind’ to the rest of the world. Big or small, friend or foe, no country was spared.