RBI’s monetary policy panel should wait for the US tariff blitz’s dust to settle

The answer is not to respond in haste. Here, central banks have an advantage over elected governments that are subject to populist pulls and pressures. Monetary authorities can afford to look through demands that do not serve the country’s long-term interests. As RBI grapples with the trade-off between growth and price stability, it may be tempted to match its quarter-percentage-point rate cut in February with another one now. Since RBI had pivoted to growth-support before Trump’s 2 April tariffs, a follow-up cut may seem like a done deal. The last MPC meeting’s minutes seemed to suggest as much. Since then, our growth prospects might have dimmed more than the odds of keeping inflation capped at 4%.