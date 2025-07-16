Rahul Jacob: The contours of a new trade order are becoming visible
Trump’s tariff turmoil has meant uncertainty unlike ever before. While the winners and losers of a hard US reset of trade terms are hard to discern at this point, the broad message of this shake-up is clear: might is right.
The US administration’s 9 July deadline for trade deals and tariff announcements has come and gone and been extended to 1 August. Since ‘Liberation Day’ in April, which should have been called ‘Deliberation Day’ because it was merely the starting point in negotiations, the number of countries with US trade deals can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Even so, fuzzy contours of the giant jigsaw puzzle that is global trade are beginning to take shape.