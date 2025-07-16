Rahul Jacob: The contours of a new trade order are becoming visible

There has not been the sort of trade disruptions experienced during covid. But for countries such as India that are still in negotiations with the US for a deal on tariffs, it is not clear at all if there are lessons to be drawn from the few countries that have successfully concluded trade deals, such as the UK and Vietnam. The UK, for instance, is a relatively open economy with low tariffs, so it had little to lose. Even so, the deal comes with the threat that higher tariffs could be imposed if the US is not satisfied that the UK is doing enough to diversify its supply networks to be less dependent on China.